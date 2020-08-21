Delhi University allows PhD students re-enter hostels

For those willing to remain under self-quarantine in their rooms for 14 days, the authorities of the Delhi University has allowed PhD students to return to their hostel rooms in a phased manner. In a notice issued on August 19, the varsity has asked hostels to give first preference to the senior PhD students followed by other PhD students.

For those willing to remain under self-quarantine in their rooms for 14 days, the authorities of the Delhi University has allowed PhD students to return to their hostel rooms in a phased manner. In a notice issued on August 19, the varsity has asked hostels to give first preference to the senior PhD students followed by other PhD students.

For those who vacated their rooms following the varsity's notification dated March 19, it has asked the hostels not to charge mess fees and charge only 50 per cent of the monthly electricity and water charges from the residents for the entire duration of their absence.

For those who vacated their rooms following the varsity's notification dated March 19, it has asked the hostels not to charge mess fees and charge only 50 per cent of the monthly electricity and water charges from the residents for the entire duration of their absence. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

In view of the coronavirus pandemic, some hostels of the varsity had asked their students to vacate hostels while some students had left for their home towns and vacated their rooms themselves.

"Hostels are advised to allow only registered bona-fide PhD students to come back to the hostels in a phased manner... However, such residents will have to mandatory follow 14-days self-quarantine in their respective hostel rooms followed by their screening by the WUS Health Center," the notice said.

After the completion of the quarantine time, hostels are advised to allow such PhD students to attend their respective research laboratories, the notice said, adding that such residents should provide evidence about visiting the laboratories only in the form of a letter from their research supervisors.