DU admission 2022: How to fill form, select courses, colleges. 20 points

Delhi University's Vice-Chancellor has said that admission to the varsity will be based on Common University Entrance Test (CUET) marks. VC Yogesh Singh has released DU's admission policy for the 2022-23 academic year.

Except for the School of Open Learning and the National Collegiate Women's Education Board, admission to all undergraduate programmes will only be through CUET, Delhi University's vice-chancellor said.

All candidates must appear in CUET-2022, including those seeking admission to supernumerary seats.

The eligibility criteria will be decided based on marks obtained in CUET.

In 50% of seats reserved for minority colleges, 85% of the marks for admission will be taken from the CUET and the remaining 15% will be decided by the colleges.

Admission to non-reserved 50% seats will be purely based on CUET.

Candidates will be able to appear for the CUET only in those subjects which they have studied in class 12.

The merit will also be calculated based on the combination of only those subjects in which the candidate has appeared in the CUET.

Gap year students will also be eligible to apply for CUET.

There are three sections in CUET-2022. The first section is divided into two parts and consists of 13 languages in the first part and 20 languages in the second. Candidates must appear in at least one language for admission to the Delhi University, out of both these parts combined.

The second section of the entrance exam consists of 27 domain-specific topics. The third section is based on general knowledge which will be for admission to BA programmes only.

Eligibility for admission to most B.Sc courses would be calculated based on Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics or Biology. It is mandatory to obtain at least 30% marks in any one language in CUET.

For admission to Bachelor of Arts, a candidate will have to appear in the entrance test in any one language from section one and in any three subjects from the other section. Merit will be calculated based on marks obtained by the candidate in the same subject and language.

For admission to BA (Hons) Economics, the candidates must take the test in Mathematics in the CUET. Merit for this will be calculated based on marks obtained in the chosen language, Mathematics and any two subjects.

A candidate can appear for CUET in a maximum of six subjects, out of which one must be a language subject.

Delhi University will take into consideration the best score of CUET for admission.

BBA, BMS, and BBE candidates will have to appear in any one language, Mathematics, and as per section 3 of the CUET.

For BA, B.Voc and B.Com programmes (popularly known as "pass" courses), candidates have the choice of a language along with one domain-specific subject and a general examination or a three-subject test.

For admission to linguistic programmes, candidates can choose a particular language at CUET or take a test in any other language.

After the CUET results are announced, there will be an e-counselling by the university. Candidates will have the option to choose the colleges of their choice and based on their marks, they will be given colleges.

Before each counselling, the candidate will be given a chance to re-fill his or her preference.

The CUET forms will have to drop down menus for choosing universities and courses.