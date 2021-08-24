Delhi University(DU) decision to implement the National Education Policy (NEP) from the next academic year has triggered a row with varsity teachers' body to call a strike today.

The decision to go on a strike was taken after the Standing Committee on Academic Matters, in its meeting on Monday, approved the implementation of the policy from 2022-23.

The NEP is a four-year undergraduate programme and it gives multiple entries and exit options for students. The committee, however, deferred discussion on the implementation of the Massive Open Online Courses (MOOC).

The Standing Committee’s recommendations will come up for discussion in the Academic Council meeting on Tuesday.

The university had formed a 42-member high powered committee to look into the NEP’s implementation.

The committee in its recommendation has asked that the University should conitnue with the three-year undergraduate programme but to “assimilate in its structure" a four-year degree programme as well and implement both one-year and two-year postgraduate programmes.

This was approved in the meeting. The Standing Committee also accepted retaining the three-year honours degree courses by assimilating it in the four-year honours degree and four-year honours degree with research courses.

The committee also said “the quality of the degree conferred by the university should not be compromised", therefore the “existing structure and workload should continue along with the addition of various courses".

