Delhi University(DU) first cut-off list: List of colleges seeking 100% marks

The cut-offs at Deshbandhu College have seen a significant increase than last year. The college has set a cut-off of 97 per cent cut-off for some BA programme combinations. At Aryabhatta College, the cut-off for BA(Hons) Hindi has seen a spike from last year. In 2020, the cut-off for the course was 80 per cent but this year it is 86 per cent.