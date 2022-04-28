This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The Delhi University on Thursday issued guidelines for the "centenary chance" exam for drop-out students. The university further stated that eligible candidates can appear for a maximum of four papers in the annual mode and up to eight papers for semester-wise tests. This one-time chance has been given to drop-out students in view of the Delhi University's year-long centenary celebrations starting May 1.
Registrations for interested candidates will open from May 1. The examination fee will be ₹2,000 per paper.
Last month, DU had announced students who dropped out would be given a "centenary chance" to complete their studies and get their degrees. The proposal for the same was approved at a special Executive Council meeting on January 28 held to discuss the centenary celebrations of the university.
The guidelines issued by Registrar Vikas Gupta state that undergraduate and postgraduate students and those pursuing professional courses, who have completed their course work and statutory requirement prescribed for completion of the course, will be considered for the centenary chance.
However, M.Phil and PhD students, who could not complete their degrees, will not be considered for this chance, the guidelines stated.
The eligible candidates can appear for a maximum of four papers for the annual mode of exam and up to eight papers for the semester scheme.