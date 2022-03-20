Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Education / News /  Delhi University (DU) likely to offer job-oriented courses. Check all details here

Delhi University (DU) likely to offer job-oriented courses. Check all details here

Nominal charges will be levied on the courses and they will be run on a no-profit basis
1 min read . 09:00 PM IST Livemint

  • Initially, the centre will offer three diploma courses --journalism (English and Hindi), a postgraduate diploma in library automation services, and mushroom cultivation

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Delhi University is likely to set up a centre to offer job-oriented courses for students enrolled in its Campus of Open Learning. The discussions for the same will be taken up at the academic council meeting on March 22.

Delhi University is likely to set up a centre to offer job-oriented courses for students enrolled in its Campus of Open Learning. The discussions for the same will be taken up at the academic council meeting on March 22.

Payal Mago, director, Campus of Open Learning, said, as quoted by PTI, “This centre will house a media centre and will provide online and experiential learning courses to students. To enhance the employability of students of the School of Open Learning (SOL), these will be skills-based courses and tailored as per their needs."

Payal Mago, director, Campus of Open Learning, said, as quoted by PTI, “This centre will house a media centre and will provide online and experiential learning courses to students. To enhance the employability of students of the School of Open Learning (SOL), these will be skills-based courses and tailored as per their needs."

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

What courses will be offered to the students? 

Initially, the centre will offer three diploma courses --journalism (English and Hindi), a postgraduate diploma in library automation services, and mushroom cultivation. There will be a mix of online and offline classes – either 50-50 per cent or 60-40 per cent.

The journalism course will be carried out in collaboration with Delhi University’s Hansraj College while for the other courses, experts have been identified.

The courses will be in accordance with the National Education Policy, according to the agenda of the meeting and nominal charges will be levied on the courses and and they will be run on a no-profit basis

(With inputs from agencies)

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!