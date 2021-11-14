Delhi University (DU) releases cut-off list under special drive. Details here

In order to fill the vacant seats, Delhi University on Saturday declared cut-offs marks for a special drive. Candidates can apply for admission under the special drive today and tomorrow.

The university has informed that candidates should check course-wise and category-wise availability of seats in the college they are applying for. The merit list and approve candidates based on vacant seats will be available on November 16 and November 17.

An official release also mentioned that candidates who have secured admission in any of the earlier five cutoffs (including Special Cut-off) will not be allowed to participate in the special drive.

The notification said, Candidates who could not seek admission or had cancelled their admission in any of the College of the University during any of the preceding Cut-offs for any reason till the Fifth CutOff (including Special Cut-off) and were, therefore, not admitted but meet any of the preceding cut-offs and/or cut-off of the Special Drive, shall be considered for admission under the Special Drive, provided seats are available in the said category.

“There will be no movement allowed during the Special Drive. Candidates who have secured admission in any of the earlier Five cutoffs (including Special Cut-off) will not be allowed to participate in the Special Drive, which means Candidates who are already admitted in any Program + College of University of Delhi will not be eligible to participate in the Special Drive. Hence, cancellation options for candidates will be suspended during the Special Drive."

In case 20 students apply for four available seats, we will release a merit list of students and the top four students will be eligible to get admission. Also, students who have secured their admissions to any of the colleges in the previous lists cannot cancel their admissions and apply to these colleges, the notification said.

In case of a tie for a seat, then the candidate with higher percentage of marks (aggregate of best five subjects including one language) in the qualifying examination will be considered first for admission; and, the Candidate with the earlier date of birth (as mentioned in class X certificate) will be considered for admission.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.