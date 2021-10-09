Delhi University(DU) to release second cut-off list today. Details here

Delhi University(DU) will be releasing its second cut-off list today after nearly 36,130 students completed their admission process under the first cut-off list. The admission for the students selected under the second cut off list will begin on 11 October and must be completed by 13 October. Successful candidates can pay the fees in the respective colleges till 15 October.

Students can check the DU second cut-off list on the official website, du.ac.in and admission.uod.ac.in or in the respective website of the colleges.

The second cut-off list will be released by the university later on Saturday with principals warning that the decline in the asking marks won't be more than 0.5 per cent to one per cent.

Selection process in Delhi University:

According to the guidelines, the candidate is allowed to choose only one programme in a college during a particular cutoff, and selecting multiple programmes and colleges in a particular cutoff is not permitted.

"No change in the chosen programme college will be permitted during a particular cutoff. Selection of programme college can be made only through the candidate's own dashboard. No physical visit is required to colleges/university during the admission process," the guidelines state.

On receiving the application, the colleges verify it along with the uploaded documents to approve or decline the candidature. The colleges verify the documents uploaded by the candidate for eligibility and meeting the required cut-off.

Verification of documents is done at various stages by colleges -- programme or teacher incharge of the respective colleges will verify the minimum qualifications and cut-off requirement. Then the admission convenor rechecks and approves or rejects the candidature and finally, the principal approves or rejects the candidature.

"In case of lack of necessary documents, candidate will be contacted on their registered email id/phone by the respective college so that the same may be provided directly to the college. All colleges will designate an email-id for receiving documents/clarifications from the candidates. In case the candidate does not respond, or where documents remain insufficient till the specified date/time, the candidature will be rejected by citing the reason," according to the guidelines.

The university assured that no application will be left undecided and it will either be approved or rejected (citing reason) by the college principal.

"In case any candidate is not satisfied with the reason for rejection (as given by the college), a grievance may be registered with the College Grievance Redressal Committee through e-mail available on the website of the respective college," the guidelines said.

Once the candidate has taken admission after paying fees, they will have to sign an online declaration stating that the information provided by them is correct.

"In case any information provided by me is found to be false and/or is not supported by the documents presented by me, I understand that the admission will be immediately cancelled and no fees will be refunded. I shall abide by all the rules and regulations laid down by the University and the College," read the declaration.

The uploaded documents will be verified physically by colleges within the stipulated time period as and when notified by the university.

If at any stage, it is found that the information given by the candidate is "false/incorrect/fabricated/ingénue and/or is not supported by the documents presented", the admission will be immediately cancelled without a fee refund.

"Although within a specific cutoff, a candidate is not allowed to change his/her programme and college once applied, if in subsequent cutoff lists, she/he may apply as insuring her/his eligibility and programme and college cutoff.

A candidate who 'applied' in any cut-off and for whom the admission was 'Approved by Principal' in a particular programme college but did not pay the fees and wish to seek admission in any subsequent cut-off will have to "cancel" his/her previously approved application and re-apply for a programme college combination and repeat the process. A non-refundable cancellation fee of ₹1,000 will be levied," state the guidelines.

Candidates who had applied in a cut-off but their application was "rejected" in that cutoff list will be considered as fresh candidates.

After the fifth cut-off, the seats vacant for each programme in colleges will be displayed on the website of the university.

Meanwhile, with 36,130 students completing their admission process under the first cut-off list, a little over half of the seats at Delhi University colleges have been filled.

The university had received a total of 60,904 applications under the first cut-off list, which was announced on October 1.

Eight colleges had pegged their cut-offs at 100 per cent for 10 courses in the first list.

The process of admission for this list ended at 11:59 pm on Friday, the last day to make payments. Till this time, 36,130 students had paid their fees, according to official data.

There are 70,000 seats at colleges of the varsity for undergraduate courses.

