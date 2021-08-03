Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Education >News >Delhi University (DU) starts registration for UG courses. Check details

Delhi University (DU) starts registration for UG courses. Check details

Delhi University will start the registration process for undergraduate courses at its colleges on August 2
1 min read . 07:19 AM IST Livemint

Close to 70,000 seats under various courses are up for grabs in 63 colleges

Delhi University started the registration process for undergraduate courses on Monday, with its admission portal going live at 8 pm and over 8,000 aspirants registering within an hour. The process, like last year, will be completely online due to the coronavirus pandemic.

70,000 seats up for grabs

Close to 70,000 seats under various courses are up for grabs in 63 colleges. The last date of registration is August 31.

Within an hour of the portal going live, nearly 8,087 aspirants registered on it, while there were close to 77,000 visitors, a DU official told PTI.

Integrated registration

The portal has an integrated registration form for both merit-based and entrance-test based undergraduate courses. Students registering on the admission portal shall be considered for all merit based courses for all colleges, subject to the eligibility.

According to Sanjeev Singh, joint director, Delhi University Computer Centre (DUCC), "This year, the portal has all the information -- from seats in various courses in each college to fees of various courses. There is an Artificial Intelligence-enabled chatbot which will answer students' queries."

Do not visit college

Singh said that even last year, the process was online, but some students still came to colleges for queries. The portal has been made interactive and has all the information in one place so that students do not visit colleges this time.

The registration for postgraduate, MPhil and PhD courses commenced on July 26. The university has not yet notified the dates for cut-offs, but officials said they are likely to be released around September 8-10.

DU will be holding open days to answer students' queries, the dates for which will be announced soon.

