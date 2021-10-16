Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Delhi University third cut-off list to be released today at du.ac.in portal

Delhi University third cut-off list to be released today at du.ac.in portal

As many as 10,591 applications have been approved by du college principals.
2 min read . 11:01 AM IST Livemint

  • Based on the first and second cut-off lists, DU has till now admitted more than 48,000 students after receiving over 1.8 lakh applications

The Delhi University (DU) on Saturday will release the third cut-off list on its official website – du.ac.in – for its undergraduate admissions.

Based on the first and second cut-off lists, DU has till now admitted more than 48,000 students after receiving over 1.8 lakh applications. The total number of seats in all DU colleges that are open for admissions is 70,000.

Most seats in top courses like Economics (H), BCom (H), English (H) were filled up after the first cut-off list was released on September end.

As many as 51,974 students had paid the fees till 5 pm on Friday, after which the payment gateway was closed, university officials were quoted as saying by PTI.

As many as 10,591 applications have been approved by college principals, they said.

Manoj Khanna, principal of Ramjas College, said the college authorities are treading cautiously as they do not want to admit more students than the number of seats.

"This year, we are planning to go for NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council) accreditation and we want to maintain a decent student-teacher ratio, which is an important criterion. We had kept the cut-off at 100 per cent for Political Science (Honours) in the second list because we had only two vacant seats. We have had 33 admissions to the course for 31 seats," he added.

Dr Jaswinder Singh, principal of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College, said nearly 440 seats out of 820 have been filled up.

"We have 10 students who have applied to the B.Com programme. The cut-offs are likely to see a one per cent decline in the third list," he said.

The cut-off for the B.Com programme was pegged at 100 per cent in the first cut-off list but the course did not find any takers so it was reduced in the second list.

Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College principal Hem Chand Jain said that the decline in the third list will range from 0.25 to 0.5 per cent with only a few courses likely to remain open.

With agency inputs

