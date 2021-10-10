Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College has sought perfect scores for the BCom programme, but has reduced the asking marks to 98.75 per cent. The Shri Ram College of Commerce, which had pegged the cut-offs for BA (Honours) Economics and BCom (Honours) at 100 per cent, has reduced the asking marks to 99.75 per cent and 99.12 per cent respectively in the second list.

