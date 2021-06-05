Delhi University on Saturday announced that it would conducting online exam for students in the final semester. The examination will be held on June 7. An advisory for "Annual Mode students of School of Open Learning" was issued by the University earlier in the day.

All the students are expected to submit the paper online via DU portal only. The mode of exam will be in Open Book Examination (OBE) format.

Here's is what you need to know if you are appearing for the exams

The advisory said, In case of poor internet connectivity/any unforeseen technical glitches etc., the students are advised to submit his/her script beyond the specified time period, i.e. 3 hour for writing the exam 1 hour for downloading and uploading the script

Students can submit the scripts on the online portal with documentary evidence for which 60 min additional time will be given.

If the problem persists students can submit the scripts by email to the college (the maximum time limit for email submission is 30 minutes).

All such cases (email submission and delayed submission after 3 1 hour) will be examined by the Review Committee, and these answer sheets shall be evaluated based on the decision of the Review.

Students may note that all such delayed submission (beyond 3 1 hr) may cause a delay in the declaration of result.

This year, many students expected the University exams for the final year to be scrapped taking into account the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the country.

Final year exams are usually held in May but were postponed due to the COVID-19 situation in the country. Last year, the exams were held in OBE mode as well.

DUSU requests colleges to clear pending results

Earlier in the day, the Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) requested as many as 70 DU colleges to clear pending results and give multiple chances to students to submit assignments for ABE exams.

"The results of many subjects of pending semesters are yet to be declared. We request you to kindly direct teachers to clear the pending papers as soon as possible," it said in the statement.

It added that students of intermediary years giving their assignment-based exams (ABE) should be given another chance to submit their assignments.

It also requested the colleges to reconduct practicals "without evaluation".

(With inputs from agencies)

