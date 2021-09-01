Delhi University (DU) has approved the implementation of the four-year undergraduate courses from the 2022-23 academic session as a part of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The implementation of the NEP and four-year undergraduate programme were approved by the Standing Committee on Academic Matters and the Academic Council last week, news agency PTI reported.

So, what all will change from the next academic session with the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) and four-year undergraduate programme. Let's try to understand.

1) The four-year programme will be introduced in DU from the next academic session.

2) It will have a multiple entry/exit (MEES) scheme, where students will be able to enter and exit the programme at various stages.

3) Students can restart their studies exactly from where they had left, in case they decide to exit.

4) Students are likely to get an option to do an honours plus research degree after completing the four-year course.

5) Academic Bank of Credit (ABC) was also approved in the meetings held last week.

6) The concept of ABC was recommended under the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020 which allows students to leave a course and join it after a certain time from where they have left it. Through ABC — the movement of students within a university, implying from one course to another and across universities from one institute to another — will also be possible.

7) The EC, which is the highest decision-making body of the university, approved the MEES and ABC.

8) In a dissent note against the implementation of the policy, the members stated that it will lead to privatisation and commercialisation of education, and its implementation would lead to the"destruction of the largest public-funded university in India".

9) The members also stated that the implementation of the NEP 2020 will dilute the learning and quality of education at the university.

10) The Delhi University Teachers' Association (DUTA) held an online protest on Tuesday against the implementation of the NEP.

-With PTI inputs

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.