The Delhi University will release its first cut-off list for undergraduate courses today with the scores expected to soar higher this year from last time as more students have scored above 95%in the CBSE Class 12 board examinations.

Over 2.87 lakh students have applied for Delhi University's undergraduate courses, down from 3.53 lakh applications last year, with the maximum aspirants from CBSE.

Over 2.29 lakh applicants are from CBSE-affiliated schools, followed by Board of School Education Haryana (9,918), Council for the Indian School Certification Examination (9,659) and UP Board of High School and Intermediate Education (8,007).

Here is all you need to know about the first cut off list today:

-Nearly 70,000 seats under various courses are up for grabs and the admission process is online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

-The admission process will start on October 4 as October 2 (Gandhi Jayanti) and October 3 (Sunday) are holidays, the sources said.

-The Delhi University's Aryabhatta College released its tentative cut-off list on Thursday with BA (Hons) psychology having the highest cut-off among all courses at 98.5 per cent.

-“Over 70,000 students have scored above 95 per cent in CBSE this year and we have 70,000 seats on offer. There is a huge clustering of students in the 95 per cent to 100 per cent bracket, 90-95 per cent bracket and even in the 85 per cent to 90 per cent bracket," said a principal of a college under DU.

-Rajdhani College principal Dr Rajesh Giri said there will be a two per cent increase in cut-offs in the college from last year across all courses.

-Miranda House principal Dr Bijaylaxmi Nanda said there will not be a cent per cent cut-off for any course in the college.

"We won't have 100 per cent cut-offs. The cut-offs will be slightly calibrated than last time. The cut-offs will be close to 100 but we will be realistic with them," Nanda added.

She said the increase would be 0.25 per cent to 0.5 per cent in popular courses like Political Science (Hons), some combinations of BA Programme, Physics (Hons), etc.

DU colleges will declare their first cut-off list on October 1 and admissions will start from October 4 at 10 am and will go on till October 6 at 11.59 pm. The colleges are likely to approve admissions under the first list by 5 pm on October 7 and the last day of payment will be October 8 by 5 pm.

