Delhi University (DU) UG admission 2022: New admission portal ‘very soon’. Details here2 min read . Updated: 31 Aug 2022, 10:42 PM IST
Delhi University is ‘very soon’ going to launch the CSAS portal for admissions in the the next academic session
Delhi University (DU) is all set to launch the Common Seat Allocation System(CSAS) portal through which the eligible candidates can fill up their applications for admission in undergraduate courses, Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh announced on Wednesday.