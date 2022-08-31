Delhi University (DU) is all set to launch the Common Seat Allocation System(CSAS) portal through which the eligible candidates can fill up their applications for admission in undergraduate courses, Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh announced on Wednesday.

Owing to the delay in completion of the common University Entrance Test(CUET), the admission process for varsity was also postponed. All phases of the CUET-UG debut edition were initially scheduled to conclude on 20 August but with changes in schedule, the exams concluded on Tuesday.

Delhi University will be admitting students this year through the CUET scores.

DU VC Yogesh Singh, while speaking to news agency PTI, "We will start the CSAS portal for the aspirants very soon. The work is in progress. And we will start the admission process very soon,". Singh, however, did not give a tentative date for the launch of the CSAS portal which was expected to be launched by last week.

How the admission process will be conducted?

The new admission process through the CSAS portal will be conducted in three phases- submission of the CSAS 2022 application form, selection of programs and filling of preferences, and seat allocation and admission into the selected course.

In the first phase, the candidate will fill out the CSAS 2022 application form through the online portal.

In the second phase, the candidate will select the program in which they want to secure admission. This phase can only take place after the announcement of CUET-UG 2022 results. After the announcement of the CUET scores, candidates will have to have to confirm the program-specific CUET-UG merit score.

And in the third phase, Candidates will be selected for the registered programs through a merit list.

Earlier this month, DU had notified that it will launch the admission process for the new academic session and asked the candidates to get their certificates and documents ready.

In March, UGC mandated all central universities to admit students through the CUET exams.

CUET is now the second biggest exam in the country second only to NEET-UG exams which has an average of 18 lakh registrations.

With inputs from PTI