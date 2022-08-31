Delhi University (DU) UG admission 2022: New admission portal ‘very soon’. Details here2 min read . 10:42 PM IST
Delhi University (DU) is all set to launch the Common Seat Allocation System(CSAS) portal through which the eligible candidates can fill up their applications for admission in undergraduate courses, Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh announced on Wednesday.
Owing to the delay in completion of the common University Entrance Test(CUET), the admission process for varsity was also postponed. All phases of the CUET-UG debut edition were initially scheduled to conclude on 20 August but with changes in schedule, the exams concluded on Tuesday.
Delhi University will be admitting students this year through the CUET scores.
DU VC Yogesh Singh, while speaking to news agency PTI, "We will start the CSAS portal for the aspirants very soon. The work is in progress. And we will start the admission process very soon,". Singh, however, did not give a tentative date for the launch of the CSAS portal which was expected to be launched by last week.
The new admission process through the CSAS portal will be conducted in three phases- submission of the CSAS 2022 application form, selection of programs and filling of preferences, and seat allocation and admission into the selected course.
Earlier this month, DU had notified that it will launch the admission process for the new academic session and asked the candidates to get their certificates and documents ready.
In March, UGC mandated all central universities to admit students through the CUET exams.
CUET is now the second biggest exam in the country second only to NEET-UG exams which has an average of 18 lakh registrations.
With inputs from PTI