Delhi University faces criticism for unprecedented hike in PhD fees
Delhi University has reportedly hiked PhD courses' fees, resulting in a massive backlash from students and teachers. According to a report by ANI news agency, several teachers from Delhi University's Department of English said the varsity has increased the fee of the PhD programme from ₹1,932 to ₹23,968.