Delhi University first cut-off list: 100% for some courses

Delhi University announced its first cut-off list for undergraduate admission on Saturday with Lady Shri Ram College pegging the score at 100 per cent for three Honours courses. The 100 per cent cut-off for undergraduate admissions in Delhi University comes after a gap of five years. The central university's cut-off had last touched the 100 per cent mark in 2015.

Lady Shri Ram College cut-off 2020

Lady Shri Ram College For Women has pegged 100 per cent score for three courses for general category aspirants -- BA (Hons) Economics, BA (Hons) Political Science and BA (Hons) Psychology.

The college has the highest cut-off among Science courses as well. The college has announced a cut-off of 99.75 per cent for admission to B.Sc (Hons) Statistics for general category students.

Hindu College cut-off 2020

The college has announced a cut-off of 99.25 per cent for admission to B.Sc (Hons) Statistics for general category students. Hindu College has announced a cut-off of 99.33 per cent for B.Sc (Hons) Physics.

Hansraj College cut-off 2020

Hansraj College's cut-off for BCom (Hons) is 99.25%, Economics is 98.75%.

SRCC College cut-off 2020

Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) Commerce cut-off is 99.5%

Kirori Mal College cut-off 2020

At Kirori Mal College, BCom (Hons) cut-off is 98.75%. BA Economics (Hons) and B.Com (P) are 98.5% and 98%, respectively.

Delhi University admission 2020

Nearly 70,000 undergraduate seats are up for grabs with the admission process commencing from October 12. Officials of the university had said that cut-offs would be higher this year owing to more students scoring above 90 per cent marks in board examinations.

The admission process will be completely online due to the coronavirus pandemic. The new session will commence from November 18.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.