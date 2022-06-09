Delhi University, JNU, IIT Delhi among world's best universities in QS ranking

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, is the fastest-rising South Asian University among the coveted QS World University Rankings top 200 varsities, having gained 31 places
India's prominent universities such as Jawaharlal Nehru University, Delhi University, and Jamia Millia Islamia have continued to maintain their position among the world's best universities.
As per the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS), global higher education's latest edition, the Delhi University stands between 521-530 spots. The JNU has been ranked in the 601-650 bracket. Jamia Millia Islamia now stands at between 801-1000 category.
However, it must be noted that in the latest QS report, the ranking of these universities has slipped from last year.
Last year, the Delhi University was 501-510 category, JNU was between 561-570 bracket while Jamia Millia Islamia was between 751-800 last year.
Apart from other universities that have seen a decline in their rankings is the University of Hyderabad (from 651-700 to 751-800), Jadavpur University (from 651-700 to 701-750), and IIT-Bhubaneswar (from 701-750 to 801-1000).
However, the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, is the fastest-rising South Asian University among the coveted QS World University Rankings top 200 varsities, having gained 31 places. Besides, the four Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) have also figured in the category attaining a higher rank compared to the previous edition.
IIT Bombay has bagged the 172nd position while IIT Delhi has risen eleven places to bag 174th rank. The IIT Kanpur has risen thirteen places to its highest position (264) in the history of these rankings, while the IIT Roorkee rose 31 places to its highest rank ever (369).
The rankings revealed that IIT Guwahati has gained eleven places, reaching its best result of all the editions of the QS World University Rankings while IIT Indore is the highest-ranking debutant in this edition, placed 396th globally.