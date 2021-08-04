Delhi University likely to reopen campus for science students

The Delhi University is exploring the possibility of reopening the campus for students of science stream and is likely to issue guidelines in this regard by next week, registrar Vikas Gupta said

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

NEW DELHI : The Delhi University is exploring the possibility of reopening the campus for students of science stream and is likely to issue guidelines in this regard by next week, registrar Vikas Gupta said on Wednesday.

The Delhi University is exploring the possibility of reopening the campus for students of science stream and is likely to issue guidelines in this regard by next week, registrar Vikas Gupta said on Wednesday.

Gupta made the announcement during a webinar held for giving an overview of undergraduate admissions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

Gupta made the announcement during a webinar held for giving an overview of undergraduate admissions. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}} Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 30 Days FREE Trial

"The classes will happen in blended mode. For students of science stream, the syllabus of which involves a lot of practical and project work, we are exploring the prospect of reopening the campus gradually," he said.

"Arts and commerce students should have patience. The guidelines are likely to be issued next week," he added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}