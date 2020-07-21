If you have a good track record in extra curricular activities then getting admission in Delhi University might soon be easier as the varsity might soon reverse its earlier to not have admissions under the Extra-Curricular Activities (ECA) category.

"After the approval of the higher authorities we will revisit. The ECA admissions will happen only on the basis of ECA certificates. However, their verification is a big challenge. The sub-committee will give out stricter guidelines since the ECA trials won't be possible. The chancellor had requested the vice-chancellor to reconsider the decisions," said Shobha Bagai, dean (admissions), DU.

DU is not holding ECA trials this year, barring those having NCC and NSS certificates in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Several artistes like Birju Maharaj, Geeta Chandran had petitioned the vice-president, the chancellor of the varsity, on the issue.

According to officials, the varsity will revisit the guidelines after the approval of the higher authorities.

A meeting of the Standing Committee on Admissions was held on Monday and a proposal was brought where it was said that the admissions should begin under the ECA category on the basis of certificates only by excluding trials.

However, Arun Attree, a member of the standing committee, objected to it as there is no way of authenticating the credibility of the ECA certificates unlike sports as there is no government approved institutions issuing the certificates. According to Attree, this would do injustice to the genuine candidates.

He emphasised on trials if not physical then at least online trials.

The members of the sub-committee on sports and ECA and other performance-based admissions, who were present, pleaded lack of experts and infrastructure as the reason of doing away with even online trials. Attree said it is not only unfair to deserving candidates but also would lead to impersonation cases, sources said.

The Delhi University has extended online registration process for admission to undergraduate, postgraduate, M.Phil and Ph.D programmes till July 31.

