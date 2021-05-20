Subscribe
Home >Education >News >Delhi University postpones UG, PG final year exams to 7 June amid rising Covid-19 cases

Delhi University postpones UG, PG final year exams to 7 June amid rising Covid-19 cases

Delhi University students.
1 min read . 04:47 PM IST Staff Writer

  • On Thursday, the varsity released a new notification saying final semester/ annual exams will commence from 7 June, instead of 1 June

The Delhi University has postponed the undergraduate and postgraduate final year exams to June 7 for the second time.

The exams were earlier scheduled to be held from 15 May. However, due to a spike in Covid-19 cases in the national capital, the exams were deferred till 1 June.

The university, in a statement, said it will soon release the new date sheet.

On Thursday, the varsity released a new notification saying final semester/ annual exams will commence from 7 June, instead of 1 June.

"The new date sheets shall be released in soon and shall be available on the website of the University of Delhi. The detailed guideline regarding the May/June 2021 examination will be issued in due course of time," it said.

The exams will be held online and in the open-book format.

