Delhi University postpones UG, PG final year exams to 7 June amid rising Covid-19 cases1 min read . 04:47 PM IST
- On Thursday, the varsity released a new notification saying final semester/ annual exams will commence from 7 June, instead of 1 June
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The Delhi University has postponed the undergraduate and postgraduate final year exams to June 7 for the second time.
The Delhi University has postponed the undergraduate and postgraduate final year exams to June 7 for the second time.
The exams were earlier scheduled to be held from 15 May. However, due to a spike in Covid-19 cases in the national capital, the exams were deferred till 1 June.
The exams were earlier scheduled to be held from 15 May. However, due to a spike in Covid-19 cases in the national capital, the exams were deferred till 1 June.
The university, in a statement, said it will soon release the new date sheet.
On Thursday, the varsity released a new notification saying final semester/ annual exams will commence from 7 June, instead of 1 June.
"The new date sheets shall be released in soon and shall be available on the website of the University of Delhi. The detailed guideline regarding the May/June 2021 examination will be issued in due course of time," it said.
The exams will be held online and in the open-book format.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!