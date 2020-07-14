The Delhi University on Monday told the Delhi High Court it will commence the examination for the final semester/term/year students of all the undergraduate students from August 10. The examinations will be held in online Open Book Examinations (OBE) format and concluded by August 31. Those students who are unable to appear in the online examinations, scheduled to begin on August 10, can sit for an another round of examination, starting from September.

The fresh dates came after the Delhi High Court directed the central university to file an affidavit detailing the schedule of final year undergraduate examinations. Delhi university's the final year examinations were scheduled on July 10. It was postponed in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

The fresh dates came after the Delhi High Court directed the central university to file an affidavit detailing the schedule of final year undergraduate examinations. Delhi university's the final year examinations were scheduled on July 10. It was postponed in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

The HC also asked the university to explain how it proposes to conduct final year examination — online, offline or both modes.

The dates for post-graduate programmes will be announced on or before July 20, the university told court.

The university initially informed that it has decided to conduct the exams from August 17 and will conclude on September 8. However, the dates were rescheduled today.

The central university earlier informed court they will conduct mock tests from July 31 to familiarise students with the new procedures. There will be three sessions of mock tests per day. The first phase of mock states will start from July 27 and the second round of mock tests will begin from August 1.

On July 11, Delhi Government cancelled all upcoming semester and final exams of state universities. Delhi education Minister Manish Sisodia said that conducting examinations for a semester for which classes were not held is difficult.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal also wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking cancellation of final year exams of Delhi University and other central universities.

"For the sake of our youth, I urge Hon'ble PM to personally intervene and cancel final year exams of DU and other central government universities and save the future," Kejriwal tweeted.