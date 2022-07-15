OPEN APP
Home / Education / News /  Delhi University’s Miranda House retains top slot in NIRF college ranking
Listen to this article

The Delhi University’s Miranda House continued to retain first rank for the sixth year in a row in the college wise NIRF rankings 2022 released today, followed by Hindu College.

Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan has declared the seventh edition of National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) ranking 2022. 

There are a total of 11 categories under which the Indian universities will be ranked.

The NIRF ranking is given on the basis of five parameters – teaching, learning and resources (TLR), research and professional practices (RPC), graduation outcomes (GO), outreach and inclusivity (OI), and perception.

