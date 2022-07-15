Delhi University’s Miranda House retains top slot in NIRF college ranking1 min read . Updated: 15 Jul 2022, 11:53 AM IST
Miranda House best college, Hindu college ranks second followed by Presidency college: Ministry of Education
Miranda House best college, Hindu college ranks second followed by Presidency college: Ministry of Education
Listen to this article
The Delhi University’s Miranda House continued to retain first rank for the sixth year in a row in the college wise NIRF rankings 2022 released today, followed by Hindu College.