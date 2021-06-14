New Delhi: The online open book exam adopted for last semester undergraduate and post graduate students at Delhi University has resulted in reduction of drop-out rate in exam participation by eight percentage points.

Between 7 June and 11 June, of the total 121,251 students who were eligible to take the exam, some 115,353 appeared for it, which is a success rate of little over 95%. The participation rate during previous offline exam in the pre-pandemic period was almost 87%, DU vice chancellor P.C. Joshi said.

“We were highly apprehensive of the Open Book Examinations this semester as we were receiving many letter of students being not in a position to give exams due to second wave. I am happy to share with you that the participation rate of the students has been highly encouraging," Joshi said.

Of the five-day exam window data that he shared, Joshi said at least in four of the examination dates the participation rate was between 96% and 99%.

The data assumes significance as the move is seen as progressive and may get adopted widely across many universities due to its encouraging participation rate. But authorities in Delhi University and others need to guard against paper leak, sharing of answers via social media groups that DU has seen at least once last week.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.