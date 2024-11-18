Delhi University classes to be held in online mode till Nov 23 as AQI in NCR hits alarming level

  • Delhi University says classes to be conducted in online mode till Nov 23 as AQI in Delhi and NCR hits alarming level.

Livemint
Updated18 Nov 2024, 09:24 PM IST
Students of Arts Faculty at Delhi University.
Students of Arts Faculty at Delhi University.

Delhi University on Monday said that classes will be held in online mode till November 23 as Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi and NCR hits alarming level.

“Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi & NCR has deteriorated to an alarmingly high index. In the larger interest of students, it has been decided that the classes shall be conducted in Online Mode till Saturday, 23rd November, 2024,” said University of Delhi in a statement.

The university said that regular classes will resume in physical mode from November 25.

However, there will be no change in exams and interviews, said a notification issued by the registrar. 

Meanwhile, Delhi CM Atishi informed that classes for Class 10, 12 have been suspended from Tuesday and will be shifted online.

First Published:18 Nov 2024, 09:24 PM IST
