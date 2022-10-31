Delhi University: Seat allocation for 2nd list of UG programmes released

Delhi University: Seat allocation for 2nd list of UG programmes released2 min read . 01:37 PM IST
- Candidates have time until 1 November to accept the allotted seats.
The University of Delhi (DU) has released the second list of seat allocation for undergraduate programmes. A total of 145 candidates on it have already accepted the college and programme allotted to them, news agency PTI has reported citing official.
The University of Delhi (DU) has released the second list of seat allocation for undergraduate programmes. A total of 145 candidates on it have already accepted the college and programme allotted to them, news agency PTI has reported citing official.
"We released the list around 1 am on Monday. Students can go to their dashboard to accept the seat they have been allotted," Delhi University Registrar Vikas Gupta told PTI over the phone.
"We released the list around 1 am on Monday. Students can go to their dashboard to accept the seat they have been allotted," Delhi University Registrar Vikas Gupta told PTI over the phone.
Also Read: DU Admission 2022: Check out list of vacant seats in most popular courses
"As many as 145 students have already accepted the seat allotted to them by 4 am," he said.
Candidates have time until 1 November to accept the allotted seats.
As many as 59,100 candidates secured admission in DU's first round of seat allocations. Following the conclusion of the first round, the university displayed vacant seats for the second round.
The candidates were given a two-day window to opt for an upgrade and reorder their preferences. Nearly 60 per cent of them opted for an upgrade to their higher 'programme college combination' preference, a university official said earlier.
More than 25 per cent of the 59,100 candidates have frozen their seats, he added. The number of seats across DU colleges is 70,000, but the varsity has allocated extra seats in unreserved (OBC-NCL and EWS) and reserved (SC, ST, and PWBD) categories in the first list, taking the number to 80,164. Over 72,800 candidates, out of 80,164, accepted the college and course allotted to them.
As the DU is admitting students through CUET scores instead of their class 12 marks, several colleges have said that admission process is simpler for them this time. As per Manoj Sinha, principal of Aryabhatta College, "It is much simpler for colleges and for students. Sitting within the comfort of their home, they can discuss with their peers which college and course to choose. There are less chances of over admissions as DU will be allotting seats.
Till last year, DU carried out admissions on the basis of cut-offs and colleges had to admit students meeting the cut-offs even if that meant admitting 100 students for 20 seats, but principals said the scenario has changed now.
Admission through the CSAS is being conducted in three phases - submission of the application form, selection of programmes and filling of preferences, and seat allocation and admission.
The university has advised candidates to ensure that they secure their admission to the seat allocated to them, whenever it is offered
(With inputs from PTI)