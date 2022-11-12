Delhi University shares an update on Round 3 seat allocation schedule

Delhi University: In the third round, admission will be done to all supernumerary quotas including extracurricular activities (ECA), sports, CW (children and widows of armed forces), and Kashmiri Migrants, along with regular admissions.
The University of Delhi (DU) will declare the third round of seat allocation for undergraduate admission tomorrow, Sunday, November 13, said Registrar Vikas Gupta as quoted by the news agency PTI.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The University of Delhi (DU) will declare the third round of seat allocation for undergraduate admission tomorrow, Sunday, November 13, said Registrar Vikas Gupta as quoted by the news agency PTI.
In the third round, admission will be done to all supernumerary quotas including extracurricular activities (ECA), sports, CW (children and widows of armed forces), and Kashmiri Migrants, along with regular admissions.
In the third round, admission will be done to all supernumerary quotas including extracurricular activities (ECA), sports, CW (children and widows of armed forces), and Kashmiri Migrants, along with regular admissions.
Earlier, it was scheduled to begin on Thursday, however, the university has rescheduled the third round to November 13. Now, the round will begin at 5 pm tomorrow and will conclude on November 20.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Earlier, it was scheduled to begin on Thursday, however, the university has rescheduled the third round to November 13. Now, the round will begin at 5 pm tomorrow and will conclude on November 20.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The rescheduling of the third round was done as the varsity needed some time to prepare the list for admission for all supernumerary seats like those under economically weaker sections (EWS) and sports categories, a senior university official said, PTI reported.
The rescheduling of the third round was done as the varsity needed some time to prepare the list for admission for all supernumerary seats like those under economically weaker sections (EWS) and sports categories, a senior university official said, PTI reported.
After the declaration of the third CSAS allocation list, the candidates will have a two-day window from November 14 to 15 to accept the allocated seats. The colleges would verify and approve the online application from November 14 to 16. The last date for online payment of admission fees by the candidates would be November 17.
After the declaration of the third CSAS allocation list, the candidates will have a two-day window from November 14 to 15 to accept the allocated seats. The colleges would verify and approve the online application from November 14 to 16. The last date for online payment of admission fees by the candidates would be November 17.
Following the conclusion of the third round, Delhi University would open an upgrade window for only supernumerary seats and Christian candidates for St Stephen's College and Jesus and Mary College (JMC) from November 18 to November 19.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Following the conclusion of the third round, Delhi University would open an upgrade window for only supernumerary seats and Christian candidates for St Stephen's College and Jesus and Mary College (JMC) from November 18 to November 19.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"Candidates who would have chosen to take admission in any of the supernumerary quota and wish to opt for an upgrade in the subsequent round of that particular supernumerary quota can do so from 10 am Friday (November 18) to 4:59 pm Saturday. Such candidates will be considered for an upgrade in the supernumerary quota only," the registrar told PTI.
"Candidates who would have chosen to take admission in any of the supernumerary quota and wish to opt for an upgrade in the subsequent round of that particular supernumerary quota can do so from 10 am Friday (November 18) to 4:59 pm Saturday. Such candidates will be considered for an upgrade in the supernumerary quota only," the registrar told PTI.
After this, the vacant seats for the first spot allocation round of CSAC will be declared on November 20. Candidates can apply for a spot allocation round from November 21 to November 22.
The first spot allocation list will be announced on November 23. The candidate would have to accept the allocated seat from November 24 to 26. The last date for online payment of admission fees by the candidates will be November 27.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The first spot allocation list will be announced on November 23. The candidate would have to accept the allocated seat from November 24 to 26. The last date for online payment of admission fees by the candidates will be November 27.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Until now, two rounds of seat allocations have been concluded. The total number of students admitted to the university so far has gone beyond 61,500, of the 70,000 undergraduate seats the DU has on offer.
Until now, two rounds of seat allocations have been concluded. The total number of students admitted to the university so far has gone beyond 61,500, of the 70,000 undergraduate seats the DU has on offer.