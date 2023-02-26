Delhi University shuns graduation cap for 'angvastra' in its 99th convocation

Delhi University shuns graduation cap for 'angvastra' in its 99th convocation2 min read . 07:26 AM IST
On the occasion of the 99th convocation of Delhi University, hundreds of graduating students donned Indian attires accessorized with "angavastra" while receiving their degrees.
This year, the University had asked students to shun western outfits and wrap themselves in Indian attire.
A total of 170 students – 51 boys and 119 girls – were awarded medals and prizes at the ceremony.
DU Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh awarded digital degrees to 1,57,290 undergraduate and postgraduate students, comprising 54.7% girls and 45.3% boys.
The varsity broke its previous record and awarded 910 PhD degrees – the highest ever -- this year. It awarded 802 PhD degrees last year.
Of 910 students who got these PhDs, 512 were female and 398 were male.
A stall for stoles was set up at the convocation hall at the Delhi University Sports Stadium Complex. Students were seen buying stoles, priced at ₹710 each, and available in three colours.
Students completing their undergraduate degree were seen wearing yellow, post-graduate students wore turquoise, and PhD scholars donned red stoles, according to university officials. They were allowed to decide the rest of their
Four students were awarded medals by President Draupadi Murmu. These included Medha Chauhan who was awarded Dr Shankar Dayal Sharma (Former President of India) Gold Medal.
Aswathy MU was awarded the President's Gold Medal for MSc Nursing. Payal Kajla was awarded the President's Silver Medal in BSc(Hons) Nursing as well as Shraddha Vishwanathan Award for BSc(Hons) Nursing.
Tanish Soni was awarded the Vice Chancellor's Gold Medal in Arts Stream by the President.
Separately, Delhi University's Hindu College completed its 124 years on 15 February.
At its 124th Founder's Day, the college under the University of Delhi launched a new logo, "kulgeet" (college anthem) and an alumni website.
The new college logo features the tagline "steered by the past, moulding the future". It combines a sketch of the original college structure with some new campus infrastructure, reflecting the college's rich history and its commitment to innovation and progress.
The college also announced the launch of a dedicated alumni portal, which will help alumni stay connected with the college and with each other.
The college was founded by Krishna Dassji Gurwale in the historic Kinari Bazar (Chandni Chowk) in 1899, with prominent Delhi citizens as trustees.
In 1908, the college shifted to a building donated by Rai Bahadur Sultan Singh in Kashmiri Gate, and a hostel was added.
Hindu college moved to its current location in 1953. The 25-acre campus houses classrooms, laboratories, a library, playing fields, a sports pavilion, a seminar hall, an auditorium, computer rooms, a canteen, and halls of residence.
