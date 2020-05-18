NEW DELHI : After the extension of the nationwide lockdown till May 31, the Delhi University has also announced that it will remain shut for another two weeks. "During this period the e-learning process will continue and Departments and Colleges are requested to provide basic reading material to students through their respective websites," Delhi University said in an office order.

The varsity said its website provides details of various learning resources and also provides details of VPN connection for students and teachers to access the library resources from home.

Delhi University has urged its employees to download the Aarogya Setu app on their phones. The ongoing nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus was extended till May 31 by the National Disaster Management Authority on Sunday.

The lockdown announced by the prime minister came into effect on March 25 for 21 days initially. It was first extended till May 3 and then again till May 17. On Sunday, the lockdown was extended till May 31.

The Delhi University has already announced that it will hold examinations for its final year post graduate and under graduate students from July 1 and in case the situation arising out of the COVID-19 outbreak does not normalise, it will adopt 'Open Book' mode to conduct the test.

Under the 'Open-Book' mode of examination, the student will be able to refer books, notes and other study materials to answer the questions.

