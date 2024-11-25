DUSU Election Results: Congress-backed NSUI’s Rounak Khatri elected president, defeats ABVP’s Rishabh Chaudhary

  • DUSU Election results: NSUI's Rounak Khatri elected president. RSS-backed ABVP bags Vice President, retains secretary's post.

Livemint
Updated25 Nov 2024, 05:32 PM IST
DUSU Election results: NSUI celebrating victory in Delhi University Student Union election Results.(Photo: NSUI)
DUSU Election results: NSUI celebrating victory in Delhi University Student Union election Results.(Photo: NSUI)

DUSU Election results: Rounak Khatri of Congress-backed National Students' Union of India (NSUI) won the Delhi University Student Union (DUSU) President election.

Rounak defeated ABVP's Rishabh Chaudhary by over 1,300 votes. NSUI's Lokesh Choudhary also won the joint Secretary's post after seven years.

NSUI made a comeback in Delhi University Students' Union after seven years.

RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad's (ABVP) Bhanu Pratap Singh bagged Vice President post.

The ABVP also retains the secretary's post. Whereas, NSUI won the joint secretary post.

Also Read | Delhi-NCR air pollution: SC asks CAQM to consider reopening schools

"Under the leadership of NSUI National President Shri Varun Choudhary, NSUI has reclaimed its place in Delhi University politics after 7 years!. This victory is a testament to our unwavering commitment to Samvidhaan ki Raksha and the relentless efforts of NSUI teams across Delhi University," said NSUI in a post on X.

NSUI further stated that this isn’t just an electoral win. "It’s a triumph of student-focused campaigning and a movement for justice, equity, and constitutional values. Together, we rise. Together, we fight."

The DUSU results, originally scheduled to be announced on September 28, a day after the elections, were delayed due to a Delhi High Court order.

The court had stalled the declaration of results until the defacement caused during the election campaign was cleaned.

Twenty-one candidates were vying for the four central panel posts. Eight were contesting for the post of president, five for vice-president, and four each for the posts of secretary and joint secretary.

Also Read | Delhi University warns against fake winter break notice, moves classes online

The key players in the elections are the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the Congress-backed National Students' Union of India (NSUI), and the Left-alliance of the All India Students' Association (AISA) and Students' Federation of India (SFI).

The battle for the post of president was closely fought between ABVP's Rishabh Chaudhary, NSUI's Rounak Khatri, and AISA's Saavy Gupta.

For the post of vice president, ABVP's Bhanu Pratap Singh, NSUI's Yash Nandal, and AISA's Ayush Mondal are in contention.

Also Read | AQI today: Despite some relief, Delhi tops list of 10 most polluted cities

For the secretary's position, ABVP's Mitravinda Karanwal was competing against NSUI's Namrata Jeph Meena and SFI's Anamika K, while the joint secretary's post has ABVP's Aman Kapasia facing NSUI's Lokesh Choudhary and SFI's Sneha Aggarwal.

Catch all theBusiness News,Education News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

MoreLess
First Published:25 Nov 2024, 05:32 PM IST
Business NewsEducationNewsDUSU Election Results: Congress-backed NSUI’s Rounak Khatri elected president, defeats ABVP’s Rishabh Chaudhary

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Adani Power share price

    446.85
    03:57 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    -13.9 (-3.02%)

    Power Grid Corporation Of India share price

    342.85
    03:59 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    5.85 (1.74%)

    Tata Steel share price

    143.60
    03:58 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    0.8 (0.56%)

    State Bank Of India share price

    844.75
    03:53 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    28.7 (3.52%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Wipro share price

    582.75
    03:54 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    11.35 (1.99%)

    Federal Bank share price

    213.00
    03:47 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    3.75 (1.79%)

    HCL Technologies share price

    1,892.00
    03:52 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    -7.05 (-0.37%)

    Tech Mahindra share price

    1,733.95
    03:46 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    -13.75 (-0.79%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Adani Green Energy share price

    967.65
    03:59 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    -84.75 (-8.05%)

    DCM Shriram share price

    1,182.00
    03:29 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    -69.65 (-5.56%)

    Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

    1,159.25
    03:29 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    -56.75 (-4.67%)

    Adani Energy Solutions share price

    624.85
    03:57 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    -24.55 (-3.78%)
    More from Top Losers

    Railtel Corporation Of India share price

    397.05
    03:47 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    32.15 (8.81%)

    Central Bank Of India share price

    56.89
    03:59 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    4.56 (8.71%)

    Emami share price

    693.05
    03:49 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    54.1 (8.47%)

    Sumitomo Chemical India share price

    554.35
    03:29 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    40.4 (7.86%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,645.00-10.00
      Chennai
      79,651.00-10.00
      Delhi
      79,803.00-10.00
      Kolkata
      79,655.00-10.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.90/L-0.13
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Education

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.