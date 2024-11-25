DUSU Election results: Rounak Khatri of Congress-backed National Students' Union of India (NSUI) won the Delhi University Student Union (DUSU) President election. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rounak defeated ABVP's Rishabh Chaudhary by over 1,300 votes. NSUI's Lokesh Choudhary also won the joint Secretary's post after seven years.

NSUI made a comeback in Delhi University Students' Union after seven years.

RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad's (ABVP) Bhanu Pratap Singh bagged Vice President post.

The ABVP also retains the secretary's post. Whereas, NSUI won the joint secretary post.

"Under the leadership of NSUI National President Shri Varun Choudhary, NSUI has reclaimed its place in Delhi University politics after 7 years!. This victory is a testament to our unwavering commitment to Samvidhaan ki Raksha and the relentless efforts of NSUI teams across Delhi University," said NSUI in a post on X.

NSUI further stated that this isn’t just an electoral win. "It’s a triumph of student-focused campaigning and a movement for justice, equity, and constitutional values. Together, we rise. Together, we fight."

The DUSU results, originally scheduled to be announced on September 28, a day after the elections, were delayed due to a Delhi High Court order.

The court had stalled the declaration of results until the defacement caused during the election campaign was cleaned.

Twenty-one candidates were vying for the four central panel posts. Eight were contesting for the post of president, five for vice-president, and four each for the posts of secretary and joint secretary.

The key players in the elections are the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the Congress-backed National Students' Union of India (NSUI), and the Left-alliance of the All India Students' Association (AISA) and Students' Federation of India (SFI).

The battle for the post of president was closely fought between ABVP's Rishabh Chaudhary, NSUI's Rounak Khatri, and AISA's Saavy Gupta.

For the post of vice president, ABVP's Bhanu Pratap Singh, NSUI's Yash Nandal, and AISA's Ayush Mondal are in contention.