Delhi University tells colleges to install CCTV 'in front of ladies' washrooms, dressing rooms' during fests
Delhi University has instructed its colleges to install CCTV cameras outside women's toilets and changing rooms during fests following an incident at IIT-Delhi.
The Delhi University has directed its colleges to install CCTV cameras outside women's toilets and changing rooms during fests. The advisory has come following an incident in which some women were secretly filmed while changing in IIT-Delhi.
