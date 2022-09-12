The Delhi University will begin the admission process for undergraduate courses of academic year 2022-23 with the launch of a Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal today, PTI had reported earlier. The university this year is taking admission on the basis of their scores in the newly-launched Common University Entrance Test (CUET), which concluded on 6 September.

How to apply for DU UG Admission 2022 explained here

Go to the official website- admission.uod.ac.in.

Click on DU admission 2022 application process link

Select programmes as per UG admission merit list

Fill up application form

Upload documents in prescribed format

Pay the application fee

Click on submit

The delay in the CUET-UG resulted in a delay in the admission process at the university, which was originally expected to launch the portal by the last week of August.

Explained: Admission through Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal

Admission through the CSAS will be conducted in three phases -- submission of the CSAS 2022 application form, selection of programmes and filling of preferences, and seat allocation and admission.

The CUET score will be required in the second phase of the process.

A candidate will be required to select the programmes in which they want to take admission.

They will have to confirm the programme-specific CUET-UG merit score for all the selected programmes.

In the third phase, a merit list will be issued and seats will be allocated on its basis.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) had in March announced that it will be mandatory for all central universities to admit students through the CUET.

With 14.9 lakh registrations, the CUET is now the second biggest entrance exam in the country, surpassing the JEE-Mains’ average registration of nine lakh. The NEET-UG is the biggest entrance test in India with an average of 18 lakh registrations.