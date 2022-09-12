Delhi University to begin UG admission process with launch of Common Seat Allocation System portal today2 min read . Updated: 12 Sep 2022, 12:40 PM IST
The delay in the CUET-UG resulted in a delay in the admission process at Delhi university
The Delhi University will begin the admission process for undergraduate courses of academic year 2022-23 with the launch of a Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal today, PTI had reported earlier. The university this year is taking admission on the basis of their scores in the newly-launched Common University Entrance Test (CUET), which concluded on 6 September.