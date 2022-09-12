Delhi University to begin UG admission process with launch of Common Seat Allocation System portal today1 min read . 12:40 PM IST
The delay in the CUET-UG resulted in a delay in the admission process at Delhi university
The Delhi University will begin the admission process for undergraduate courses of academic year 2022-23 with the launch of a Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal today, PTI had reported earlier. The university this year is taking admission on the basis of their scores in the newly-launched Common University Entrance Test (CUET), which concluded on 6 September.
The delay in the CUET-UG resulted in a delay in the admission process at the university, which was originally expected to launch the portal by the last week of August.
The University Grants Commission (UGC) had in March announced that it will be mandatory for all central universities to admit students through the CUET.
With 14.9 lakh registrations, the CUET is now the second biggest entrance exam in the country, surpassing the JEE-Mains’ average registration of nine lakh. The NEET-UG is the biggest entrance test in India with an average of 18 lakh registrations.
