Delhi University to open for final year students from Feb 1 with full staff strength1 min read . Updated: 31 Jan 2021, 07:09 PM IST
Delhi University said the section incharge or unit head may plan the timings of the staff in a staggered manner to avoid crowding at entry and exit gates
NEW DELHI : The Delhi University announced on Sunday that it will allow final year students at all its colleges with 100% staff strength from February 1.
The decision was taken after a meeting with the heads of the departments of the university and principals of colleges.
"Only final year students, in small batches, are allowed to visit their respective colleges, centres and departments for their laboratory, practicals, skill, library and related activities, as per the discretion of the respective principal, director or head in line with the UGC guidelines and SOPs," it said in a notification.
The university said the section incharge or unit head may plan the timings of the staff in a staggered manner to avoid crowding at entry and exit gates.
"Accordingly, the staff may be called to discharge the duties in the slot of 09.00 am to 05.30 pm and 09.30 am to 06.00 pm," it added.
