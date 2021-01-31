Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >Education >News >Delhi University to open for final year students from Feb 1 with full staff strength
Delhi University admits 54,000 undergraduate students in various courses across over 60 colleges. Photo: Hindustan Times

Delhi University to open for final year students from Feb 1 with full staff strength

1 min read . 07:09 PM IST PTI

Delhi University said the section incharge or unit head may plan the timings of the staff in a staggered manner to avoid crowding at entry and exit gates

NEW DELHI : The Delhi University announced on Sunday that it will allow final year students at all its colleges with 100% staff strength from February 1.

The Delhi University announced on Sunday that it will allow final year students at all its colleges with 100% staff strength from February 1.

The decision was taken after a meeting with the heads of the departments of the university and principals of colleges.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

The decision was taken after a meeting with the heads of the departments of the university and principals of colleges.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

"Only final year students, in small batches, are allowed to visit their respective colleges, centres and departments for their laboratory, practicals, skill, library and related activities, as per the discretion of the respective principal, director or head in line with the UGC guidelines and SOPs," it said in a notification.

The university said the section incharge or unit head may plan the timings of the staff in a staggered manner to avoid crowding at entry and exit gates.

"Accordingly, the staff may be called to discharge the duties in the slot of 09.00 am to 05.30 pm and 09.30 am to 06.00 pm," it added.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.