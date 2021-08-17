Delhi University is likely to release its first cut-off list for undergraduate courses by October 1, a senior official said on Tuesday. Earlier, DU had planned to release the first cut-off list between September 8-10.

The official said, “By that time the results of the CBSE compartment examination, optional exams and improvement will in all likelihood be declared and the NEET, JEE exams would have also been over by then."

"We are planning to start by October 1. With October 2 and 3 being holidays, we will start the admission process by October 4," said Professor Pinki Sharma, Dean, Admissions.

Meanwhile on August 5, the varsity noted, as per official data, over 1.10 lakh students registered for undergraduate courses in its admission portal in just three days.

The portal went live on August 2 and the registration process for nearly 70,000 seats for UG courses will end on August 31.

DU recognizes all boards that are recognized UGC, COBSE, edu ministry

Regarding a query related to recognition of different boards, officials said, DU recognise all the boards that are recognised by the University Grants Commission, Council of Boards of School Education in India (COBSE) and Education Ministry.

At COBSE portal, it can be checked whether a board is acceptable or not.

An official also notified the bulletin of information has grade conversion for IB and University of Cambridge. "In due course of time, an equivalence table will be uploaded on the website. The Equivalence Committee of the university will decide which subjects from other boards will be equivalent to which subjects in CBSE and it will help the students when they have to calculate the marks," he added.

The senior faculty member also said an automatic calculator on the portal will calculate the marks of theory and practical in the ratio of 70:30 in case the boards do not give marks in that ratio.

"For subjects like drawing, the ratio of theory and practical will be the reverse that is 30:70. Accordingly it will be calculated," he added.

(With inputs from agencies)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.