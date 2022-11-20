Delhi university will release the first spot allocation list of the Common Seat Allocation System on Wednesday at 5 pm. Students would be able to apply for the vacant seats a day after the announcement of vacant seats by DU on Sunday at 5:00 pm.
The University of Delhi will announce the list of vacant seats which are available for the spot round admissions today on its official website
Candidates need to thoroughly look at the list of vacant seats so that they can apply for their desired seats. Application for vacant seats will begin at 10:00 am on Monday.
According to the official notification, with the release of the first spot admission round’s vacant seats on Sunday, the admissions of all already admitted candidates will be considered confirmed and they won’t be allowed for upgrades. However, there are exceptions for supernumerary upgrades. In the same manner, admitted candidates will not be allowed to take down their admissions post the release of the first round admission process.
How to apply for spot-round admissions?
Step 1: Candidates need to visit the official website of the university.
Step 2: Check the list of vacant seats. The option to check the vacant seats under the First spot allocation round will be available from 5:00 pm on Sunday
Step 3: Click on the ‘spot admission’ available on the dashboard. Candidates would be able to apply for spot admission only after 10:00 am on Monday
Step 4: Candidates need to fill in their credentials and then apply for their desired seats.
Important dates of DU First spot round admissions 2022
20 November 2022: The University of Delhi will release the list of vacant seats at 5:00 pm
21-22 November: Candidates would be able to apply for the vacant seats on their desired courses for spot round allocation. The application will start at 10:00 am on Monday, and candidates would be able to apply till 4:59 pm on Tuesday.
23 November: The university will release the list of candidates selected in the spot round seat allocation. The list will be released at 5:00 pm
24-25 November: Selected candidates have to accept the offered seat on the website between 10:00 am on Thursday to 4:59 pm on Friday.
24-26 November: Colleges will verify and approve the online applications of the candidates.
27 November: Students with confirmed seats, need to necessarily pay the admission fees online till 4:59 pm on Sunday.
