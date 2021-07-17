Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Education >News >Delhi University to start registration process for both UG and PG programmes. Details here

Delhi University to start registration process for both UG and PG programmes. Details here

The registration process for postgraduate (PG) programmes will begin on July 26,
1 min read . 12:59 PM IST Livemint( with inputs from PTI )

DU to start registration process for UG programmes on Aug 2

The Delhi University will start the registration process for undergraduate programmes on August 2, acting vice chancellor P C Joshi announced on Saturday.

The registration process for postgraduate (PG) programmes will begin on July 26, he added.

The last date for registration for PG programmes is August 21 and for UG programmes is August 31.

"We have had an intensive meeting of our education committee and have now come up with the dates for admission for this academic session," Joshi said.

The admission process will be completely online like last year, he added.

