Delhi University VC Yogesh Tyagi suspended amid 'dereliction of duty' charges

Delhi University Vice Chancellor Yogesh Tyagi has been placed under suspension on President Ramath Kovind's order, the ministry of education officials said on Wednesday. "The President has also been pleased to place Yogesh Tyagi under suspension with immediate effect until further orders as he may influence or coerce the witnesses and tamper with the material records of the university so as to ensure fair inquiry," the official said, as quoted by news agency PTI.

The suspension came amid heated power tussle between the university and the education ministry over recent decisions on crucial appointments taken by the VC. "All orders issued by or issued with the approval of Yogesh Tyagi during the period of his absence on medical ground are set aside and to be treated as null and void," the official said.

The suspension came amid heated power tussle between the university and the education ministry over recent decisions on crucial appointments taken by the VC. "All orders issued by or issued with the approval of Yogesh Tyagi during the period of his absence on medical ground are set aside and to be treated as null and void," the official said.

Tyagi has been on leave since 2 July when he was admitted to AIIMS under emergency medical condition.

President Kovind earlier directed an inquiry against him over allegations of dereliction of duty, according to PTI. "The President of India in his capacity as Visitor of the University, on consideration of facts and material available on record, has ordered to conduct an inquiry into the allegations of dereliction of duties and lack of commitment and devotion to duty against him," the official told PTI.

A controversy erupted last week when Tyagi removed Joshi as pro-VC PC Joshi on Thursday and appointed Geeta Bhatt, the director of the Non-Collegiate Women's Education Board of the university, in his place. Joshi had, meanwhile, notified the appointment of a new registrar, Vikas Gupta, whose interview had been completed and appointment cleared by the executive council on Wednesday.

However, the same day, Tyagi had approved and notified the appointment of PC Jha as acting registrar and director of the South Campus.

The ministry then intervened in the power tussle between the vice chancellor and the pro-vice chancellor, saying appointments made by Tyagi were not "valid" as he is on leave.

The power tussle intensified with Jha writing to the ministry citing himself as "acting Registrar" and saying that all decisions taken by Tygai are in accordance with university norms. The ministry took objection to the letter and directed the varsity to take strict action against him.

(With inputs from agencies)