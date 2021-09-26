Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Education >News >Delhi urges CBSE to waive off exam fees of all govt school students of class 10,12

Delhi urges CBSE to waive off exam fees of all govt school students of class 10,12

The pandemic has created an economic crisis, shuttering business and cutting jobs around the world
1 min read . 08:57 AM IST Livemint

  • Earlier this week, the CBSE announced that it will not charge any examination or registration fees from students who lost their parents to the Covid 19 pandemic

Delhi's Directorate of Education has written to the CBSE, urging it to waive-off the board examination fees for Class 10 and 12 students studying in government schools in view of the 'economic impact of COVID-19 pandemic".

DoE director Udit Prakash Rai said they have been receiving a number of requests from parents expressing their inability to pay examination fee due to loss of income due to the ongoing pandemic.

"The pandemic has created an economic crisis, shuttering business and cutting jobs around the world. The pandemic has badly affected all aspects of life. On one hand, many families have lost their close ones and on the other, many of them have become unemployed due to the ongoing Covid pandemic.

"After a long time, formal education has started once again in schools. Now, the problems regarding paying Central Board of Secondary Education examination fee have emerged before the parents," the letter written on September 23 read.

Keeping in view the COVID situation in the country, the Directorate of Education, Delhi said in a letter to CBSE, "A number of requests have been received from parents, expressing their inability to pay the Examination fee due to loss of income in the ongoing pandemic."

Earlier this week, the CBSE announced that it will not charge any examination or registration fees from students who lost their parents to the Covid 19 pandemic.

