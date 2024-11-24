Delhi-NCR pollution: Are schools open or closed on Monday? Here’s what we know

  • Delhi-NCR schools closure: According to the last bulletin of Central Pollution Control Board, the air quality showed improvement across the NCR region.

Updated24 Nov 2024, 07:13 PM IST
Delhi-NCR pollution: The air quality in the National Capital Region (NCR) has remained hazardous for nearly a month. However,it improved from the 'severe' to the 'very poor' category on Sunday morning.

At 8 am, the Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 357, falling under the 'very poor' category, compared to the 24-hour average AQI of 412 at 4 pm on Saturday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

However, Anand Vihar remained in the 'severe' category with an AQI of 404.

According to the last bulletin of Central Pollution Control Board, theair quality also showedimprovement across the NCR region.

So,with improvement in air quality levels, will schools reopen on November 25 (Monday).

Delhi schools

Schools in Delhi are expected to remain closed as no further notice regarding their reopening has been issued by the Delhi government as of yet (by the time of publishing of this story).

But, further notice is expected by Sunday night after the review of pollution levels in the national capital.

Noida schools

Across Noida and Greater Noida in Gautam Buddh Nagar, suspension of physical classes in all schools will continue till November 25.

Last week, the physical classes were suspended by the district administration in view of ‘severe’ air quality.

"In view of the instructions given by the District Magistrate, Gautam Buddha Nagar on November 18, regarding the discontinuation of physical classes from pre-school to class 12 due to the breach of Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi-NCR to Severe category with (450 AQI), all schools of the District Gautam Buddh Nagar are directed to follow the above order till November 25," an order issued by Dharamvir Singh, District Inspector of Schools (DIOS) said on Saturday.

Ghaziabad schools

In Ghaziabad, physical classes will remain suspended till further notice due to deteriorating pollution levels.

Schools in Faridabad, Gurgaon

As the Haryana government has notissued any further notice regarding suspension ofphysical classes, several schools in Faridabad and Gurgaon have decided to reopen from November 25, 2024.

As per the last notice, schools were ordered shut till November 23, 2024.

Many parents in these two cities have also received notices from the respective schools of their children for restarting of physical classes from tomorrow.

