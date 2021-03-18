Delhi's own school education board DBSE has been registered and an official notification detailing its modalities is expected soon, news agency PTI reported quoting officials of the Directorate of Education (DoE).

The Arvind Kejriwal government had on Tuesday announced the setting up of the DBSE. The DBSE, which was approved by the Cabinet on March 6, was registered on Tuesday.

Taking to Twitter, Delhi's Directorate of Education has announced, "Now Delhi has its own education board. Delhi Education Board got registered today."

Now Delhi has its own education board



Delhi Education Board got registered today.



Congratulations to our students, teachers and all the stakeholders!



This will bring the most awaited reform in our assessment system. #DelhiEducationBoard — DIRECTORATE OF EDUCATION Delhi (@Dir_Education) March 16, 2021

"To start with, 20 to 25 Delhi government schools will be affiliated to DBSE from the 2021-22 academic session. Consultations are on with principals, teachers and parents concerned to decide upon which schools will be affiliated with the board in the first phase," a senior DoE official said.

As per the official, the modalities are being worked out and a notification detailing everything is expected soon.

The directorate of education has congratulated students, teachers, and other stakeholders adding that this will bring the most awaited reform in their assessment system.

The board will have a governing body chaired by the education minister. It will also have an executive body for day-to-day functions and will be headed by a CEO. Both bodies will have experts from industries, the education sector, principals of government and private schools, and bureaucrats, the official added.

At present, there are about 1,000 government and 1,700 private schools in Delhi, nearly all of which are affiliated with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

In July last year, the Delhi government had constituted two committees to prepare the scheme and framework for the formation of the state education board and for curriculum reforms.

Announcing the cabinet approval, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said the present education system focuses only on learning by rote that needs to be changed. He added that high-end technique will be used to teach students of the new education board.

He had said that all schools in the national capital will not be brought under the new education board in one go and private schools will have an option to choose from.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via