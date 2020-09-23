Despite Covid-19 challenges, 91% of Indian students want to study abroad: Survey

"The early 2020s have reduced international student mobility, drastically. Consequently, universities as well as students worldwide have made temporary shifts to online education. However, for many programs and their curriculums, this is not a sustainable solution. In fact, universities are trying their level best to take measures that will allow students to attend their classes on-campus again," said Angel Ahmed, the Head of Student Sucess at iSchoolConnect Inc, while shedding more light on the concept of online education during COVID-19.