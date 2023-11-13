Despite visa hurdles, Indian students in US surged a record 35% in 2022-23, surpassing China. 5 things we know so far
During the student visa season, the US Embassy and Consulates in India granted a record-high number of student visas, marking an 18% surge increase over the same timeframe.
Despite visa hassles, the United States still remains the top choice for higher education for Indians, Open Doors Report cited. In the academic year 2022-23, the number of Indian students in the US surged by 35%, reaching a record 268,923.
