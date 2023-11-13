comScore
Active Stocks
Mon Nov 13 2023 15:26:26
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 120.9 0.04%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 934.3 -0.84%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 581.65 0.08%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 245.5 0.39%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,488.7 -0.76%
Business News/ Education / News/  Despite visa hurdles, Indian students in US surged a record 35% in 2022-23, surpassing China. 5 things we know so far
Back Back

Despite visa hurdles, Indian students in US surged a record 35% in 2022-23, surpassing China. 5 things we know so far

 Written By Sanchari Ghosh

During the student visa season, the US Embassy and Consulates in India granted a record-high number of student visas, marking an 18% surge increase over the same timeframe.

Despite visa hassles, the United States still remains the top choice for higher education for Indians (HT_PRINT)Premium
Despite visa hassles, the United States still remains the top choice for higher education for Indians (HT_PRINT)

Despite visa hassles, the United States still remains the top choice for higher education for Indians, Open Doors Report cited. In the academic year 2022-23, the number of Indian students in the US surged by 35%, reaching a record 268,923. 

During June-August 2023, which is typically the student visa season, the US Embassy and Consulates in India granted a record-high number of student visas. In India, consular staff granted 95,269 visas in the F, M, and J categories. This marks an 18% surge increase over the same timeframe.

Noting that Indian students studying in the US deserve recognition, the Ambassador of the US to India, Eric Garcetti said, “You did it, India! … The decision to study abroad, and your choice of the United States, represents a valuable investment by you and your families. You are bringing our countries closer together and leading us towards a bright future." 

“We celebrate the strength of the Indian educational system that prepares students to compete globally and look forward to seeing India continue to lead. We also look forward to balancing these record numbers."

Top 5 facts the report highlighted: 

  • The report also highlights that the number of Indian students pursuing higher studies from the US skyrocketed by 63% to 165,936 students, leading to an increase of nearly 64,000 students, as compared to the previous year.
  • India has surpassed China to become the largest source of international graduate students in the United States for the first time since 2009-10.
  • Indian students account for more than a quarter of the over one million international students studying in the United States.
  • Indian undergraduate students also increased by 16%.
  • The report also said, India also has the highest number of people (69,062) who pursued optional practical training (OPT), a temporary work licence that helps qualifying students gain work experience. 

Now to make the process even easier, the US Department of State provides free advising services to prospective students, both digitally and in person, at six EducationUSA advising centres in India: New Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai, and two in Hyderabad.

 

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Education News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 13 Nov 2023, 03:29 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App