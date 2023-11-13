During the student visa season, the US Embassy and Consulates in India granted a record-high number of student visas, marking an 18% surge increase over the same timeframe.

Despite visa hassles, the United States still remains the top choice for higher education for Indians, Open Doors Report cited. In the academic year 2022-23, the number of Indian students in the US surged by 35%, reaching a record 268,923.

During June-August 2023, which is typically the student visa season, the US Embassy and Consulates in India granted a record-high number of student visas. In India, consular staff granted 95,269 visas in the F, M, and J categories. This marks an 18% surge increase over the same timeframe.

Noting that Indian students studying in the US deserve recognition, the Ambassador of the US to India, Eric Garcetti said, "You did it, India! … The decision to study abroad, and your choice of the United States, represents a valuable investment by you and your families. You are bringing our countries closer together and leading us towards a bright future."

“We celebrate the strength of the Indian educational system that prepares students to compete globally and look forward to seeing India continue to lead. We also look forward to balancing these record numbers."

Top 5 facts the report highlighted: The report also highlights that the number of Indian students pursuing higher studies from the US skyrocketed by 63% to 165,936 students, leading to an increase of nearly 64,000 students, as compared to the previous year.

India has surpassed China to become the largest source of international graduate students in the United States for the first time since 2009-10.

Indian students account for more than a quarter of the over one million international students studying in the United States.

Indian undergraduate students also increased by 16%.

The report also said, India also has the highest number of people (69,062) who pursued optional practical training (OPT), a temporary work licence that helps qualifying students gain work experience. Now to make the process even easier, the US Department of State provides free advising services to prospective students, both digitally and in person, at six EducationUSA advising centres in India: New Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai, and two in Hyderabad.

