NEW DELHI : Dharmedra Pradhan on Wednesday was made the new education minister following a cabinet reshuffle, which saw the exit of both Ramesh Pokhriyal and his deputy Sanjay Dhotre from the ministry.

Pradhan, the Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, and Minister of Steel at the union government is a senior BJP leader and considered close to the top leadership in the government. After today’s reshuffle, he will be in charge of both education ministry and the ministry of skill development and entrepreneurship (MSDE). In the previous tenure of the NDA government (2014-19) Pradhan was also the minister of MSDE for few years.

The new education minister will have his hands full as he will be heading a ministry that is key for readying educated and efficient next generation of Indians. The new ministers will play a key role in implementing education reforms as promised in the new national education policy (NEP).

Besides, the new minister will need to be make fresh appointments at top universities and institutions. At least a dozen central universities are awaiting appointment of full-time vice chancellors and looking for guidance to fill up thousands of vacancies in both teaching and non-teaching positions.

In the crucial school education space, the new minister and his team will be key to put in place four national curriculums frameworks (NCF) being developed by the NCERT – on school education, early childhood education, teacher education and adult education.

NCF will be crucial for developing new textbooks and designing pedagogy before the new education policy is implemented across India. And in India school textbooks is a prickly issue as any change to textbooks heightens debates around nationalism, secularism and regional identity.

Developed last in 2005, India has one NCF, which is the backbone of school policy, teaching-learning model and offers contours of new books and pedagogy. For rolling out the four NCFs, the NCERT under the union education ministry is asking the states to develop regional level curriculum frameworks by conducting deliberations from district upward, which will be assimilated into the NCFs.

While the new cabinet minister in charge of education, and the minister of state for education will need to be busy from day one to roll out reforms, they will also be required to manage the education system that is battling covid-19 disruptions, learning loss, digital divide and economic inequalities.

And experts and academic said the change is a course correction for government after the ministry could not deliver on several fronts. “The critical misses in the performance of ministries like education in a covid-19 year led to building public angst," said K.R. Shyam Sundar, a professor at XLRI Jamshedpur and a development economist.

“More than 13 central varsities do not have full time VCs. The appointment of directors to few IITs were delayed beyond a year and even couple of them are yet to have full time directors. The delay not only hampers the institutions but also puts question mark on the transparency of the process," said a senior professor at Delhi University, which is facing a huge crunch of faculties.

