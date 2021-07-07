Dharmendra Pradhan is new education minister, reforms to be priority

Pradhan, the Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, and Minister of Steel at the union government is a senior BJP leader and considered close to the top leadership in the government. After today’s reshuffle, he will be in charge of both education ministry and the ministry of skill development and entrepreneurship (MSDE). In the previous tenure of the NDA government (2014-19) Pradhan was also the minister of MSDE for few years.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}