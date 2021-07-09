Dharmendra Pradhan reviews status of NEP implementation

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

NEW DELHI: Newly appointed education minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday reviewed the progress of the work at his ministry, especially the status of the national education policy (NEP). All the bureau heads like additional and joint secretaries gave presentations to the new minister, updating him about the progress.

After six years of deliberations, the union cabinet had approved the NEP in July 2020 but no major development is visible when it comes to on-ground implementation. “NEP is a priority of the new minister," another official said.

Pradhan and his team of three other misters of state (MoS) will play a key role in implementing education reforms as promised in the national education policy (NEP). Besides, the new ministers will need to make fresh appointments at top universities and institutions.

At least a dozen central universities are awaiting the appointment of full-time vice-chancellors and looking for guidance to fill up thousands of vacancies in both teaching and non-teaching positions.

In the crucial school education space, the new minister and his team will put in place four national curriculums frameworks (NCF) being developed by the NCERT – on school education, early childhood education, teacher education and adult education.

The NEP promises several reforms in the higher education and school sector, including a structural reform in the school system by bringing in the 5+3+3+4 education model from the ongoing 10+2 model. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Over the next week or so, the four ministers will be taking presentations regularly to understand the scope of work and also get ready for the parliament session scheduled to start in 10 days time," said the second official.